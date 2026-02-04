Upcoming Black History Month events hosted by Suffolk Public Library

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Public Library says it is hosting events throughout February to celebrate and honor Black History Month.

This year’s theme, “Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Present, Inspiring the Future,” invites the local community to learn, connect, and reflect on Black history and heritage at Suffolk’s libraries, historic sites, and arts venues through free, family-friendly programs.

Suffolk Public Library will host the following events:



Feb. 5, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Sips & Sounds – Global Listening Café: Southern Blues at Morgan Memorial Library Feb. 10, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

The Hidden History of North Suffolk at Phillips-Dawson House Feb. 10, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

The Hidden History of North Suffolk at North Suffolk Library Feb. 14, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

SPL Rhythm Circle: Family Fun with Instruments at North Suffolk Library Feb. 20, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Gather Round: A Community Open Mic Session at North Suffolk Library Feb. 21, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Legendary You! Be the Hero: John Henry at Morgan Memorial Library Feb. 27, 2:30 – 4:00 p.m.

Past/Present/Future You: Mixed Media Vision Boards at Morgan Memorial Library



For the full schedule of events and program details, visit Suffolk Public Library’s website.