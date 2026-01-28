Man shot by Suffolk police in 2025 found not guilty on charges, with others dismissed: Docs

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man who faced many charges after being shot by police in January 2025 had several of those charges dismissed and was found not guilty of the others, according to online court records.

Anthony Bonds, 28, was found not guilty of aggravated malicious wounding, destruction of property, attempted first-degree murder, strangulation of another causing wounding or injury, first offense use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, malicious discharge of a firearm within or at an occupied building, and abduction by force/intimidation, according to court records.

Bonds also faced charges for reckless handling of firearm, and possession or transportation of a firearm by a violent felon; both of which were nolle prossed, court records show.

Police say that on Jan. 28, 2025, around 7 a.m., they responded to a report of a person with a weapon in the 100 block of South Lloyd Street. Officers then found a man who had been shot at the scene.

Bonds was located nearby but ran away from officers. He was found again around 8:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Nixon Drive. When police tried to take him into custody, he ran again and was shot by officers. Bonds had then been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.