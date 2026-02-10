New LDS temple planned for Suffolk on Harbour View Boulevard

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans to build a new temple on Harbour View Boulevard in Suffolk.

Church leaders say this temple will mean more time with family and less travel time for members in the Hampton Roads area.

The "Norfolk Virginia Temple" will be located at Harbour View Boulevard and Bridge Road in Suffolk. The church says it will serve the Hampton Roads area.

People who work in the area say they're happy for any newcomers to the area and welcome them.

The temple will be built on a 23-acre site, consist of over 18,000 square feet and be one story with an adjacent distribution center.

Local church leader President Mark Smith talked about the temple in a statement.

"The coastal Saints of the Hampton Roads area are so excited for the Norfolk VA Temple. It will finally allow the members to participate in sacred ordinances and return home to their families quickly. This location will be a perfect sanctuary for our local military members and those coming for a short stay while training. We could not be more blessed,” said President Mark Smith, Chesapeake Virginia Stake President.

The Norfolk Virginia Temple is one of four the church has either announced, under construction or in operation in Virginia. The church says Virginia is home to over 100,000 members.

No construction timeline has been released.