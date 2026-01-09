Virginia senators demand answers after ICE agents kill Old Dominion University graduate

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia's U.S. senators are calling for a thorough investigation into the death of Old Dominion University alumna Renee Good, who was shot and killed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Good, 37, was a creative writing student who graduated from ODU in December 2020. The mother was behind the wheel of an SUV when federal agents opened fire, killing her during what ICE described as a "targeted operation."

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine questioned the official narrative surrounding Good's death.

"The video that I saw did not appear to be an officer who was in jeopardy and the firing of multiple shots to kill Ms. Good is something that both federal and state law enforcement officials need to independently and objectively get to the bottom of," Kaine said.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Warner also weighed in on the incident.

"If this had not been an officer and it was the other way around and a bystander shot an individual with the same type of vehicle they'd be charged. I'm not going to draw any illegal conclusion I saw the image I saw what happened I think there needs to be a thorough investigation and if criminal charges are warranted so be it, if there is the decision by the court that this was an act of self-defense so be that," Warner said.

Republican U.S. Representatives Jen Kiggans and Rob Wittman did not respond to requests for comment by deadline.

ICE provided a statement from the Department of Homeland Security regarding Good's death. The statement said officers were conducting a targeted operation when "rioters began blocking" agents. It went on to say "one person weaponized her vehicle, prompting an officer, fearing for his life, to fire defensive shots."

Minneapolis investigators say they cannot access shooting evidence because the FBI has taken over the case.

ODU President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D. called the Monarch's death tragic, saying, "This is yet another clear example that fear and violence have become commonplace in our nation."

Protests over Good's death are planned in the coming days. One is scheduled at the ICE field office in downtown Norfolk on Friday, with another set for Sunday in Williamsburg. Both are calling for accountability.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.