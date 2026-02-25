New Norfolk superintendent start date delayed over licensure error

NORFOLK, Va. — Jeff Rose, the new superintendent for Norfolk Public Schools, will start his new role a little later than expected due to a licensure processing delay.

Previously scheduled to start on Monday, Feb. 23, NPS said Rose submitted his complete application through the Virginia Department of Education's online portal on Dec. 2, and it was confirmed to be received the next day.

"This delay is not the result of any action or inaction by the Norfolk School Board or by Dr. Rose," NPS wrote. "All required application materials were submitted in full and in a timely manner. The School Board publicly announced Dr. Rose’s appointment based on the information provided to the division regarding anticipated licensure timelines and in good faith reliance on the standard processing schedule."

Rose's application was completed correctly, but formal action by the Virginia Board of Education was not taken, according to NPS.

State leadership is reviewing the issue with its legal team to determine how it occurred and how to resolve the issue.

The Norfolk School Board consulted with their legal counsel to review any possible options that would let Rose start working before formal licensure action, but counsel said those options are not legal.

“I am disappointed that this administrative matter has postponed my official start, particularly given that my completed application was submitted in early December,” Rose said. “I appreciate the direct engagement from state leadership and remain confident that a lawful resolution will occur promptly. I am ready to begin serving Norfolk and look forward to getting to work.”

District operations will continue without interruption during this administrative matter, according to NPS. Additional information regarding a revised start date will be shared once final action occurs.