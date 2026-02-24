Norfolk's Larchmont neighborhood selects site for Jimmy Carter historical marker

NORFOLK, Va. — Decades before becoming the President of the United States in 1977, Jimmy Carter was an ensign in the U.S. Navy and lived in Norfolk's Larchmont neighborhood with his wife Rosalynn.

The year was 1946, the two were newlyweds and they lived in a one-bedroom apartment near Bolling Avenue.

Jimmy Carter died in December of 2024. Shortly after, the Larchmont-Edgewater Civic League revealed plans for a historical marker to mark the Carters' time in the community. The civic league's president says a location for the marker was selected a few weeks ago: Along Monroe Place between Rockbridge and Westmoreland Avenues.

“We chose this location, Anthony, because you can look at the sign and look across the soccer field at St. Patrick’s Catholic School and see the building basically, which is where their one-bedroom apartment used to be," said Michael Crockett. “(It's been) close to a one-year process.”

Crockett says he was informed by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources in December that the marker had been approved.

“That these little kids walking to and from school will see and hopefully ask mom and dad, ‘Who’s Jimmy Carter?,'" he said.

After his time in the White House ended in 1981, Carter became known for living a life of service. In recent years, he and his wife could often been found building homes with Habitat for Humanity.

Carter won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 and was the longest-ever living president at 100 years old.

“We’re really honored to have any connection with Jimmy Carter," Lauren Mazzari, Head of School for St. Patrick Catholic School, told News 3 on Tuesday.

It's believed the school's gym sits on the site of the former Carter apartment.

Mazzari says she's in touch with Crockett about the marker and eager for the school to be a part of its unveiling, but admits many in the school community aren't aware of the Carter connection.

And yet, she says the latest class of graduating eighth graders chose a "Life of Character and Courage" as a theme this year.

“It focuses on integrity, it focuses on service, also grit and resilience," she said. "That’s what Jimmy Carter was known for as well.”

Crockett says two commissions and the Norfolk City Council still have to approve the exact location of the historical marker. Then, it has to be created.

When it's time to unveil, he's hoping the Carter family will be represented.

“See if there’s any way possible we can convince Jack Carter, the son who was born in this area, lived in this house, to show up and be here when we have a ribbon cutting. How cool would that be?," he said.

Crockett is hoping to have the unveiling sometime later this year, hopefully in the summer or fall.