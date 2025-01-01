Norfolk neighborhood aims to get historical marker honoring Jimmy Carter

NORFOLK, Va. — As the country looks back on the life of Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, Norfolk residents are taking pride in his time in Hampton Roads.

At the beginning of his naval career, Carter moved to Norfolk with his new bride, Rosalynn, and they lived in an apartment off Bolling Avenue, which has since been torn down.

Michael Crockett, president of the Larchmont Edgewater Civic League, told News 3 reporter Angela Bohon, “The idea that someone who’s lived that kind of life has actually lived here in Larchmont where we all live today and all the great things they did, it’s nothing short of inspirational.”

Crockett said he’s excited to learn about the history and is certain this year’s neighborhood Memorial Day parade will be even more special.

While standing near Saint Patrick Catholic School, Crockett said, “The parade starts here, meanders down the streets he and Rosalynn used to walk on, and ends at a nearby church.”

He added there will be a special tribute this spring.

“That will be first and foremost in the comments this coming May.”

Crockett is working with other residents, including Bill Huber, to try to get a historical marker placed in Larchmont, indicating that the Carters once lived there.

“In this neighborhood, which is populated with so many people who have a military nexus—we’re positioned between downtown Norfolk and the Battleship Wisconsin…” said Crockett. “A big-time Navy town and the world’s largest Navy base just a stone’s throw away, this neighborhood is absolutely packed with people who admire and respect great Americans like Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn.”