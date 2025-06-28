'It's real tough:' Aunt of man shot and killed in Norfolk says he was leaving a funeral

NORFOLK, Va. — Barbara fields was emotional Friday, looking on as police investigated the shooting death of her nephew in the parking lot of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral on Granby Street.

“It’s real tough. We’ve got everybody from Portsmouth out here, his momma, his daddy," Fields said.

She said her nephew was attending a funeral at a nearby funeral home. She also said he shot back at the people she said shot him.

"Only thing we know is he was coming out of the church and two guys shot him," said Fields. "One of them he shot, he’s in the hospital.”

Norfolk police confirmed a second shooting victim had non-life threatening injuries, but as of Friday night police had not said how the person is connected to the shooting.

At the scene, Norfolk Commonwealth Attorney Ramin Fatehi said this is not the first time he’s seen something like this and emphasizes gun violence is never okay.

“Funerals tend to be places where emotions are high," said Fatehi. "People need to keep their emotions in check.”

Audio between police officers and dispatchers reveals part of the police department’s response to the shooting.

“I’ve got officers inside the church right now verifying all the children are okay. We’re going to need some safety and some crowd control," an officer tells a dispatcher.

“This is so heartbreaking," Norfolk community activist Bilal Muhammad said about the shooting.

Muhammad was at the scene Friday afternoon.

He’s well-known for his efforts to stop gun violence since his son was shot and killed. Friday's shooting happened just two days before the thwo-year anniversary of his son's death. He said Friday’s crime scene gave him flashbacks to his son’s crime scene.

“We’ve got to do better. We don’t wish this on no one. The pain doesn’t go away," Muhammad emphasized.

He encouraged the family of the man shot and killed Friday to come together and said everyone needs to stand up to stop violence and crime.