NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man died following a shooting at a 7-Eleven late Monday night, according to police.

Around 11:40 p.m., police say they were called to the 7-Eleven at 151 W Little Creek Road.

Norfolk police found Daniel Burnett, 29, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died at the scene, according to police.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.