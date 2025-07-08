Mother of sailor found dead in Norfolk says Navy remains silent

NORFOLK, Va. — Wednesday marks one month since the body of 21-year-old U.S. Navy sailor Angelina Resendiz was discovered in a wooded area of Norfolk’s Broad Creek neighborhood.

Resendiz, a culinary specialist stationed at Naval Station Norfolk, was last seen in her barracks at Miller Hall on May 29. Her body was found two weeks later, on June 9.

Full interview: Mother of Sailor Angelina Resendiz demands accountability from Navy in her daughter's death

On Tuesday, Resendiz’ family traveled from her hometown of Texas to Norfolk for a private memorial service held on base. Media were not allowed inside the ceremony, but her mother, Esmeralda Castle, described it as emotional and healing.

“Hugging all her friends that knew her and who she had an impact on… that was energizing and healing," Castle said.

Roughly 100 people attended the service, Castle said, including fellow sailors who broke down while sharing memories of her daughter.

“She was being molded into a leader,” Castle told reporters. “She ran a kitchen, and that’s not easy.”

Previous coverage: Resendiz' mom accuses Navy of delays, miscommunication in daughter's death

But Castle also expressed frustration at what she called a lack of transparency from the Navy.

She says she still has few answers about her daughter’s death.

“No. Nothing has changed. It is quiet,” she said. “I know just as much now as I know then.”

NCIS confirmed a sailor was taken into custody in connection with the case, though military officials have not publicly released that person’s name or details about why they believe the individual is connected to Resendiz’ death.

“I have no apologies, no admissions, no accountability, no acceptance of responsibility,” Castle said.

Following the memorial service, Castle visited the wooded area where her daughter’s body was found.

“It’s the same, the way I had to see her as she was when they brought her home,” she said. “I need to see where she was, when she was found. I need that.”

Previous coverage: Loved ones honor Sailor Angelina Resendiz at vigil in her Texas hometown

Castle now says she is on a mission to hold the military accountable, calling for systemic change to better protect service members—especially women.

“And it's been told to us, this will never happen again,” Castle said. “It continues to happen.”

In a message to her daughter’s command, Castle added: “You are just as responsible as the person in confinement. You had a duty to protect her.”

Castle is encouraging others to speak out, even if they fear retaliation.

“Complain. Speak out. Let them retaliate,” she said. “That’s what we want—to see the truth come to light.”