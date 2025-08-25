The dark side of AI explained ahead of back to school

NORFOLK, Va. — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has created an online animated series to teach kids about the dangers of problematic content that can be created using artificial intelligence (AI).

Safety experts say it only takes a few minutes to talk to your child about AI dangers, and it's crucial that you do. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says in 2024, there was an 1,325% increase in CyberTipline reports involving generative AI (GAI), while reports of online exploitation increased by 97%.

"GAI technology enables the creation of fake imagery, including synthetic media, digital forgery, and nude images of children, through tools like “nudify” apps," the center explains. "These manipulative creations can cause tremendous harm to children, including harassment, future exploitation, fear, shame, and emotional distress."

In an effort to raise awareness, the NCMEC released a new episode of their online safety series "Into The Cloud". The latest episode teaches kids to think quickly on their feet and explains the risk of deep fakes and digital forgery, along with the impact it can have on their emotions and social situations.

"It's important for parents to be aware of this as an issue so they can talk to their kids and make their kids aware of it," said Stacy Garrett, the Vice President of Content and Community Engagement for the NCMEC.

"Into The Cloud" in particular is for elementary-aged children, so it's taking what is a complex, potentially scary topic, but making it approachable for that younger audience," Garrett expressed.

The center says parents and teachers can download a presentation for each episode that includes learning and talking points, along with advice for you and your child. Click here to start the conversation.