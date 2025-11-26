Norfolk airport travelers stay positive despite potential weekend winter weather delays across the country

NORFOLK, Va. — Some travelers at Norfolk International Airport are staying positive about their Thanksgiving travel plans despite potential winter weather that could impact return flights to northern destinations this weekend.

The Federal Aviation Administration expects this week to be the busiest Thanksgiving travel period in 15 years, and Norfolk International Airport is seeing its share of holiday travelers making their way to Hampton Roads.

Jennifer Wager and her mother Valentina Spry are among those travelers. For the first time, Wager's mother left her home up north to spend Thanksgiving with her daughter in Norfolk.

"For the first time ever, I'm leaving my home, and having Thanksgiving with my daughter," Spry said.

Thanksgiving holds special meaning for the family as they remember Jennifer's father, who passed away a couple of years ago.

"Thanksgiving was the time where he let loose and he just loved Thanksgiving. He would be very happy that we were together. I think so too," they said.

Spry flew in from upstate New York and says she's not concerned about winter weather forecasts that could affect her return trip.

"Well they're supposed to have a storm coming through this weekend, so I'm hoping by Tuesday, but we're used to snow, so we know what to do with it up there," Spry said.

Another traveler, Iona University freshmen student Gabby Taylor, flew into Norfolk from New York for the holiday week. Her parents greeted her at the airport with a 'Welcome Home' sign. While Taylor acknowledges potential delays on Sunday, she's taking it in stride.

"I'm concerned about flight delays. Definitely, it's going to be a long day if I'm here like mid-day and it's gonna be delayed all the way in the afternoon, but oh well, it happens," Taylor said.

Despite weather concerns, both families say they're simply grateful to be in Hampton Roads for the holiday.

"I'm very happy to be home finally, it's been long overdue," Taylor said.

For Spry, the visit is about quality time with her daughter.

"Just spending time with Jennifer, because we don't get to spend a lot of one on one time because she usually comes north," Spry said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.