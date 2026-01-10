Norfolk International Airport launches first nonstop international flight in 25 years

NORFOLK, Va. — Saturday marked a historic milestone for Norfolk International Airport as the first direct international flight in 25 years departed for Cancun, Mexico, opening new travel possibilities for Hampton Roads residents.

Breeze Airways launched the nonstop service to Cancun with flight 422, marking not only ORF's return to international travel but also Breeze Airways' first-ever international flight from the United States.

"We potentially weren't gonna do a trip this year because of time constraints, and this kind of fixed that," said Joeffrey Martin, who traveled with Cherie Snow on the inaugural flight. "So yeah, that really helped, the fact that we can get there in less than 4 hours, and back in less than 4 hours."

For now, the direct flight to Cancun operates once weekly on Saturdays, but will expand to twice-weekly flights on both Wednesdays and Saturdays starting in May.

“So they’re starting initially with once a week service. It’ll be on Saturdays. But beginning May 6th, they will go to twice weekly service–Wednesdays and Saturdays," Chris Jones said.

Jones, ORF's Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, said the Cancun route represents just the beginning of the airport's international expansion plans.

"We hope this is the first of many," Jones said. "We can see other target destinations, both in the Caribbean and Mexico, and eventually we're hoping to get a nonstop to Europe as well."

To make international travel easier, ORF's new $25 million international arrivals facility is set to open next week.

Dana Shapir, Breeze Airways' Chief Guest Officer, emphasized the convenience factor for travelers.

"You don't have to think about a connecting flight. You don't have to drive anywhere," Shapir said. "You just pack your bag, go to Cancun, have a wonderful vacation, and come back."

The new route eliminates the need for Hampton Roads travelers to drive to other airports to catch a direct flight to Cancun, providing a significant convenience upgrade for the region.

"To be part of the making of the first international flight coming back to Norfolk, I think it's important for the community and it's also important for Breeze," Shapir said.

In addition to the nonstop Breeze Airways flight to Cancun, Jones says JetBlue will offer a direct flight from Norfolk to Puerto Rico starting in March.

