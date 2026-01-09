Dozens attend rally & vigil for Renee Good outside Norfolk ICE office

NORFOLK, Va. — An "emergency" rally and vigil following the death of Old Dominion University alum Renee Good began at 4 p.m. Friday in front of the Ice Field Office on Granby Street in downtown Norfolk.

Good was fatally shot Wednesday by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis, where federal officials say she used her car to attack an ICE officer in an "act of domestic terrorism."

New video released Friday afternoon shows the perspective of an ICE officer before the shooting.

Officer's cellphone video captures moments leading up to fatal ICE shooting

Good graduated from ODU in 2020 with a degree in English.

A crowd of around 100 people is rallying outside the office, but the group is growing. Many attendees are holding signs, and drivers are honking sporadically as they pass by.

