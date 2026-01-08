ODU mourns graduate fatally shot by ICE officer in Minneapolis

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University is mourning the death of alumna Renee (Macklin) Good, who was fatally shot Wednesday in Minneapolis by an Immigration and Customs officer, the school confirmed.

Good graduated in December 2020 from ODU’s College of Arts and Letters with a degree in English. She was remembered by the university’s president as a “proud Monarch” whose life and legacy will be honored by the school community.

In a statement shared with News 3, ODU President Brian O. Hemphill expressed his sorrow over the loss, calling it “a tragic killing.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, loved ones, and the Monarch Nation,” Hemphill said. “This is yet another clear example that fear and violence have sadly become commonplace in our nation. Indeed, this tragedy reflects the deep strain being felt in countless communities across our nation. As citizens, it is our duty and right to call upon leaders and officials to restore civility in all facets of our lives, especially at the hands of those who are entrusted to protect and serve.”

Hemphill described Good’s life as a reminder of “freedom, love, and peace” and urged compassion, healing, and reflection in what he called “one of the darkest and most uncertain periods in our nation’s history.”