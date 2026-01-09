Norfolk photographer worked with & mentored Renee Good, ODU alumna killed by ICE

NORFOLK, Va. — We are continuing to learn more about Renee Good, the Old Dominion University alumna who was shot and killed Wednesday by an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis.

While Good lived in Hampton Roads, she sat down with News 3 anchor Erin Miller for an interview in 2022 — then, Renee Macklin. She graduated from ODU in 2020 with a degree in English and spent her time on campus developing skills as a writer and photographer.

Charles Winslow worked with and mentored Good on photography during her time at ODU.

Winslow owns a photography business and hires photographers for sporting events. Good wanted to learn and enhance her writing while in college, Winslow said.

"From the first day of shooting, she was fantastic, she has an eye for it," Winslow said.

Good worked everything from basketball games to NASCAR races. Other times, Winslow, Good and a small group of photography friends would head to Virginia Beach.

"We'd get the highest room we could get on the beach and we'll all camp out and shoot the sunrise in the morning because she needed those sunrises for her poems and her books," Winslow said.

After Good graduated in 2020, the two eventually lost touch. When Winslow first heard about the shooting, he said he was shocked. Around four or five hours later, some of his photographers called him about it.

"When they told me Renee, I was like, 'no, it's a mistake,'" Winslow said. "Someone mixed this up and, no. It was her. As soon as I saw her photo, I couldn't believe it. The first thing I thought of was New York."

Every year in January and February, Winslow and Good would travel to New York to take pictures of the homeless. They used those photos for the ACLU in New York to raise awareness for the homeless.

That is the person Winslow said he remembers — someone who cared for others, lived life freely and wanted people to get along.

"If there was an argument, she would be the first one to break it up," Winslow said. "She would tell people, 'don't worry about it. Don't worry about it.'"