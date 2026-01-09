Community to gather at groundbreaking ceremony for revamped Maury HS

NORFOLK, Va. — A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Friday at 9:30 a.m. to kick off construction for Maury High School's new campus.

The new school building — expected to cost around $230 million — is planned to be around 315,000 square feet in size, allowing a capacity of 1,750 students.

Watch previous coverage: Norfolk City Council approves $200M+ plan for new Maury High School

Norfolk City Council approves $200M+ plan for new Maury High School

The four-story building is planned to be constructed in an L-shape on 20th Street and Llewellyn Avenue. The building will also feature a new auditorium and an indoor swimming facility.

Maury High School is the oldest high school in the City of Norfolk, dating back to 1911. Heartland Construction will be in charge of bringing the new Maury designs to life.

Watch previous coverage: Latest design for new Maury HS in Norfolk preserves historic school building

Latest design for new Maury HS in Norfolk preserves historic school building

Norfolk Public Schools' website details the phases of construction for the revamped Maury High School:



Phase 1 — "Work expected to begin late Fall 2025 through Summer 2026 and will include setting up a construction fence around the entire project site. Also, it will include construction of new athletic fields and stormwater management facilities."

— Phase 2 — "Work is expected to begin Summer 2026 through Summer 2028 and will include construction of new Maury High School."

— Phase 3 — "Work is expected to begin Summer 2028 through Winter 2029 and will include very selective demolition of non-historic Maury High School and a new multi-purpose athletic field."

The current goal is to have the new campus open for the 2028-2029 school year.