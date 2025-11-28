Fire damages multiple apartments in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived to the 1200 block of Norview Avenue around 3:00 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from an apartment building. Crews worked to cut through floors in several areas to reach the fire. The fire was brought under control at 4:49 p.m.

Officials say eight apartments were damaged. There were no injuries. Red Cross is assisting displaced residents, though it is unknown how many occupants have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.