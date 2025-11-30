Old Dominion caps off regular season with fifth straight victory

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It didn't start out pretty, but Old Dominion found its groove in time to get things together and get the job done.

The Monarchs overcame a 10-0 deficit to top Georgia State, 27-10, and cap off an perfect 6-0 record at home. The victory marked ODU's fifth straight victory and improved the silver and blue to 9-3 on the season, 6-2 in Sun Belt play.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Panthers scored 10 quick points in the second frame. Old Dominion responded. After a Nathanial Eichner field goal got the Monarchs on the board, Seth Naotala came up with an interception on the ensuing drive to shift momentum. That would lead to a Devin Roche nine-yard touchdown rush to tie the game and the two teams would be knotted at 10-10 at the half.

ODU owned the game after halftime. Eichner booted another field goal to put the Monarchs in front for the first time, Roche found the endzone for his second score of the day and Colton Joseph capped off the scoring with a rushing touchdown of his own to widen the cushion to 17 points. The defense would respond by not allowing Georgia State to gain much offensive steam in the second half, shutting out the Panthers after the break.

Roche ended the contest with 137 rushing yards on 21 carries and the two touchdowns. Joseph rushed for 108 yards, part of a 303 rushing yard day for the team. It was the third consecutive game the Monarchs eclipsed the 300 rushing yard mark.

The defense stepped up again, holding Georgia State to less than 300 total yards. It's the fourth straight contest ODU has held its opponent to under that mark as well as the fourth game in a row the silver and blue have given up 10 points or less.

Ricky Rahne and company now look forward to a bowl game. They'll find out their destination and opponent by next Sunday, December 7.