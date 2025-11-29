Six area high school teams take home region crowns on gridiron

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Two teams continued their marches towards repeat state championships while a long streak of triumph came to an end Friday night as part of region championship high school football action.

Oscar Smith rolled to its eleventh straight victory to claim its second consecutive Region 6A crown with a 48-7 win over Thomas Dale. It marks title No. 13 in the last 19 seasons for the Tigers. Oscar Smith will face the winner of Westfield and James Madison next Saturday.

Maury used 42 unanswered second half points to roll past King's Fork, 49-6, winning its eighth straight region title and taking home the Region 5B championship. The Commodores have won 12 straight games and will visit Stone Bridge in the Class 5 state semifinals next Saturday.

The Region 5A title game between Indian River and Green Run went down to the wire, with the Braves holding on for 20-14 win. Lord Malik Heru threw three touchdown passes and engineered a 97-yard game-winning scoring drive in the final frame. Indian River will travel to Highland Springs to face the Springers for a trip to the Class 5 state championship contest.

Lafayette and Phoebus played a back-and-forth affair to decide the Region 4A championship, with the Rams coming out on top, 23-17. Nay'Ron Hudson's punt return touchdown put Lafayette on top for good. Andy Linn's squad will face a to-be-determined opponent next week.

Lake Taylor held off a challenge from Petersburg to claim the 3A championship, 40-26. The Crimson Wave hung around, but the Titans put up at least 40 points for the tenth time this season, which proved to be enough. Lake Taylor will host Magna Vista next week in the Class 3 state semifinals.

Poquoson played a nail-biter at Armstrong and was able to take down the previously unbeaten Wildcats, 19-14. Austin Conley's one-yard touchdown rush in the fourth quarter gave the Islanders a 19-14 lead and Armstrong could not convert on a fourth down in the final seconds. Poquoson will travel to Strasburg for next weekend's state semifinals.