How safe are Guardian Caps? Doctor weighs in on football safety measure

If you check out a high school football practice around Hampton Roads, there's a chance you may see the team wearing Guardian Caps, an extra layer of cushion that fits on top of the helmet.

In 2022, the NFL released a statement noting that the caps had reduced the rate of concussions by up to 50 percent, data they gathered from players using the devices during practices. College and high school programs have been using the caps as well throughout the country.

But just how safe are the caps? Dr. Courtney Conklin is a primary care sports medicine physician at Riverside Orthopedics in Smithfield. She saw one of News 3's previous stories on the caps and reached out. Dr. Conklin noted that the NFL study and data was not backed by research. She also cited a handful of studies done at the high school and college level that show the caps have no positive impact on a player's chances of being concussed.

Dr. Conklin noted that she was hopeful studies would show the caps had a benefit, but she has yet to see research that proves that.

