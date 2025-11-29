Old Dominion Football Coach's Show- November 28

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- After navigating through the ups and downs of a college football season, Old Dominion wraps up its 2025 schedule Saturday at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

This week on the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Ricky Rahne gets fans ready for Saturday's regular season finale against Georgia State. The Panthers enter with a 1-10 record, but have some talented players and showed potential during the fall, including a narrow loss at James Madison, 14-7. GSU comes in with quarterbacks who have different strengths, as ODU prepares for a couple signal callers based on an injury last week. The Panthers also have two talented receivers.

The Monarchs are going for their fifth straight win and can finish 6-0 at home with a victory Saturday. They've already posted their bests season since 2016 and are coming off a 45-10 victory at Georgia Southern. Coach Rahne breaks down some key plays from the win over the Eagles.

It's also Thanksgiving week and Coach is sharing some of his favorite holiday traditions and memories.

Following Saturday's game, Old Dominion will await its bowl destination and opponent, which will come no later than December 7.