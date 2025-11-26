Nine area high school football teams take aim at region titles Friday

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It will be a busy Black Friday in Hampton Roads as nine high school teams will take the field to play for region titles. Three of those squads are looking for repeat state championships and can take their respective next steps, but have some high hurdles to clear.

Region 6A:

(2) Thomas Dale @ (1) Oscar Smith, 7:00- Oscar Smith extended its winning streak to 10 games with a 50-0 shutout win of L.C. Bird last Friday in the semifinals. The Tigers' only blemish came at Gonzaga (DC) in their season opener and they've been rolling ever since. Meanwhile, Thomas Dale used a walk-off 99-yard interception return to top Manchester and advance to the region championship contest. This is a rematch of the region title game back in April of 2021 (condensed COVID season) in which Oscar Smith rolled to a 49-3 win.

Region 5A:

(3) Indian River @ (1) Green Run, 2:00 - This will mark the third consecutive year the Braves and Stallions will meet in the regional playoffs and, if the last two showdowns are any indication, we're in for a treat. Indian River used a late field goal to earn the victory in the region title game two years ago, with Green Run avenging that loss in last year's region semifinals, a 22-19 overtime win. Brandon Williams' Stallions ran the table in the Beach District for the fifth straight year, while the Braves enter at 10-2 with their only losses coming to Oscar Smith and King's Fork.

Region 5B:

(2) Maury @ (1) King's Fork, 7:00 - Maury may be the road team for Friday's contest, but don't be fooled... the Commodores are the team to beat. They're looking for their third state title in a row and are eyeing yet another region crown. Dyrri McCain's group has won 11 straight games after falling to Cardinal Gibbons (NC) to open the season. King's Fork, meanwhile, only has one blemish on its record, a defeat to Oscar Smith. This marks a rematch of last season's region championship game, a 38-14 Maury victory.

Region 4A:

(4) Phoebus @ (2) Lafayette, 7:00 - The Phantoms turned heads last Saturday with a shootout win over top-seeded Hampton, a team that beat Phoebus, 43-7, during the regular season. Jeremy Blunt's group is making the drive for five consecutive state championships and will look to pull off another upset in the process Friday night. Aside from a 10-7 overtime loss to Poquoson, Lafayette has stormed past everybody in its path, with Rams rolling to all 11 victories by double digits and scoring at least 35 points in 10 of them.

Region 3A:

(2) Petersburg @ (1) Lake Taylor, 7:00 - Lake Taylor has been defined by its high-powered offense this season and that's guided the Titans to a 10-2 record. They've put up at least 39 points in every one of their wins in 2025 and have cruised to their two playoff victories thus far. Hank Sawyer's squad will welcome Petersburg to Norfolk, which ventures down from the Richmond area with a 9-3 record and a defense that has stood out this season.

Region 2A: