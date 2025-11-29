Experts warn against using AI for seasonal depression

NORFOLK, Va. — If you have been experiencing lack of motivation, extreme exhaustion and isolation since the time change, you maybe experiencing whats called Seasonal Affective Disorder. Some call it seasonal depression or the blues, but it impacts more people than you might realize.

"Seasonal Affective Disorder, essentially is when you recognize that there is a remarkable difference in how you are experiencing your life based on the time of year," said Dr. Sarah Parker.

Dr. Parker tells News 3, this happens during the winter months when there is less sunlight. This triggers the healthy endorphins that tell us when to wake up, be healthy, and to experience more joy in our lives.

She says it's good to invest in what's called a happy light to help artificially produce those endorphins, but to also get your body moving.

"Be outside, be in community. Tap into your social support. Be sure to communicate to these in your social circle that you have the experience and definitely try to avoid significant isolation," Parker said.

A recent study showed more people have been relying on AI to help with mental health due to its easy access and somewhat tailoring to your personal algorithm. But health experts say AI is limited in helping in the long run due to it not being an actual person and encourages more isolation.

"So the more you rely on it and then you look at the fact that it is a seasonal time when we are not connecting as much because of the colder climate then it kind feeds depression more especially if its seasonal affective disorder," Parker said.

And with the holidays in full effect now, it's important to try and stay connected.

"Navigating this time of year it is very tempting to rely on our electronic devices. But I would suggest that we use that as an augment or something as a backup. That our first game plan is to work with our in person connections. Social, in person therapy or even tele health is fine," Parker said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.