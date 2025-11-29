Norfolk firefighters bring Buckingham Avenue house fire under control

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue brings house fire under control on the 1300 block of Buckingham Avenue Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the residential fire around 10:21 a.m. after receiving reports of flames at the back of the house. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a 1½-story Cape Cod-style home.

Multiple attack lines were deployed as firefighters conducted an aggressive interior attack on the fire. The blaze was brought under control at 10:51 a.m.

One person was evaluated by medics at the scene.

