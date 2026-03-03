Hampton Roads Transit to replace 15 buses through $10.6M federal grant

NORFOLK, Va. — 15 new buses will replace the old in Hampton Roads Transit’s fleet thanks to $10.6 million in federal funding.

The funding to renew the fleet was included in the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) 2025 Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Competitive Program, which supports transit agencies in buying and rehabilitating transit vehicles and facilities.

“I was proud to support this $10.6 million grant for Hampton Roads Transit,” said Rep. Bobby Scott. “This funding will help modernize and upgrade the fleet, ensuring our region meets its essential economic needs while providing high-quality transit service to thousands of my constituents.”

In a letter to the FTA, Scott said the new buses would cut down on maintenance expenses from aging buses, extend the life cycle for the current inventory, as well as provide a consistent and safe experience for the public.

In a joint statement, Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine said the funding will help provide “state-of-the-art buses” to improve reliability and accessibility for riders.

“We are grateful for the support of our congressional delegation, which recognizes the need to help us continually refresh our buses to increase efficiencies, reduce maintenance costs, and provide modern amenities for our customers who rely on HRT every day,” said William E. Harrell, HRT President and CEO.