Norfolk superintendent placed in acting role during license conflict

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk School Board (NPS) voted to put their incoming superintendent in an acting role on Thursday due to a delay prompted by a licensure error, a board member confirmed to News 3.

This move, which was approved unanimously, oversteps the current need for Dr. Jeff Rose's license to be approved by state leadership for him to begin work, a board member told News 3. The process to formally review his license remains underway. This acting role is temporary.

“I am deeply grateful to the Norfolk School Board for their leadership and support,” said Rose “I am thankful to officially serve the Norfolk community and to begin this work by listening, building relationships, and supporting our students, staff, and families. I look forward to moving ahead together.”

Rose was previously scheduled to start on Monday. NPS said Rose submitted his complete application through the Virginia Department of Education's online portal on Dec. 2, and it was confirmed to be received the next day.

Rose's application was completed correctly, but formal action by the Virginia Board of Education was not taken, according to NPS. State leadership is reviewing the issue with its legal team to determine how it occurred and how to resolve the issue.

“We want to be clear that this is an administrative matter external to the district,” said School Board Chair Tiffany Moore-Buffaloe. “To maintain continuity and comply with state requirements, we have appointed Dr. Rose as Acting Superintendent while the matter is resolved.”

The Norfolk School Board previously consulted with their legal counsel to review any possible options that would let Rose start working before formal licensure action.

District operations continued without interruption during this administrative lapse, according to NPS. The school board said this issue should be resolved "in the coming weeks."