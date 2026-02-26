Change of Command Ceremony held at Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Naval Station Norfolk held its change of command ceremony on Thursday.

Capt. Ray Glenn became the base’s 53rd commanding officer, succeeding Capt. Matt Schlarmann. A review of Naval Station Norfolk's leadership records shows that Glenn is the second Black service member and the first Black man to serve as commanding officer of Naval Station Norfolk.

Glenn, a Tennessee native, brings decades of experience to his new role, as he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1992. The USS Ticonderoga, USS George Washington, USS Cole, USS Harry S. Truman, USS Nimitz, USS Oscar Austin and the USS Gonzales are among the ships that Glenn has served on.

Before becoming the commanding officer of Naval Station Norfolk, Glenn served as the base’s executive officer starting in August 2024.