Hampton Roads Transit CEO to retire this summer after 14 years of service

NORFOLK, Va. — William Harrell, the CEO of Hampton Roads Transit for over a decade, will retire this summer, according to HRT.

Harrell has been HRT's president and CEO since 2012. He announced his decision to retire on Thursday during HRT's monthly Transportation District Commission meeting. The commission will begin looking for Harrell's successor.

“After a great deal of thought and reflection, I have decided that it is time for me to retire,” Harrell said. “Next month, I will celebrate my 64th birthday and mark 40 years as a proud public servant. Serving as President and CEO of Hampton Roads Transit for the past 14 years has been one of the greatest honors of my career."

Harrell is responsible for overseeing HRT's $150 million budget, over 1,000 employees, 270 buses and trolleys over 62 routes, 116 paratransit vehicles, four ferries and nine rail car's for the light rail system, according to HRT.

Before coming to HRT, Harrell was Chesapeake's city manager. He has also held leadership positions in Richmond, Suffolk and Greensboro, N.C.

He also serves on the advisory board for the St. Paul's Transformation Project, andis active with the Virginia Transit Association and American Public Transportation Association.

Virginia Business magazine named him as one of Virginia's top Black Business Leaders, HRT wrote.