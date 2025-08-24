Aug. 24 is last day to take Norfolk Public Schools' superintendent survey

NORFOLK, Va. — Sunday, Aug. 24, is the final day for Norfolk residents to share their feedback on the school district’s search for a new superintendent.

The Norfolk City School Board is offering an online survey with 11 questions about the qualities and priorities the board should consider when selecting its next leader. The board is also holding two public meetings this month as part of the search process.

Norfolk Public Schools operates more than 40 schools serving about 27,000 students from pre-K through high school.

The board voted in June to terminate the contract of Dr. Sharon Byrdsong, who had served the district for 26 years, including six as superintendent.

Community members can access the survey here.