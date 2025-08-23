Getting ready for Back to School at the Virginia Zoo Teddy Bear Clinic

NORFOLK, Va. — It’s back-to-school season, which means kids will need to get their back-to-school checkups.

To help ease those doctor visit nerves, the Virginia Zoo is helping your kids become fearless at its third annual Teddy Bear Clinic.

“It is just another way we are showing up in the community and giving our community resources that they maybe don’t have access to,” explained Hayley Fier, Virginia Zoo.

Kids were able to bring their stuffed animals along with them to get a checkup on Saturday. With the help of volunteers, six stations were set up to show and teach kids about healthy hygiene, how doctors hear their heartbeats, what X-rays are and more.

“If they haven’t been able to take their[parents] child to the doctor’s office that frequently and they’re only doing that once or twice a year, this helps to ease those fears,"said Fier.

The Teddy Bear Clinic was free and open to those who had zoo admission.

In addition to their visits, kids were able to learn about the animals at the zoo and how they are able to stay healthy, too.

“To be able to get out and learn a little more we love playing doctor and vet and so we thought it be a great opportunity to learn a little bit more and get ready for back to school,” said Jennifer Moran, parent.