Norfolk School Board continues school consolidation discussion

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk's School Board began the second day its retreat with an update to the plan to consolidate a number of schools in the system, either through closure, rebuild, repurpose or renovation.

The list of impacted schools was reported by WTKR News 3 last week, and on Tuesday, a consultant elaborated on the potential closures:

  • Ghent School
  • Tarrallton Elementary — relocate kids to Little Creek Elementary
  • Willoughby Elementary — move program to Oceanair Elementary
  • P.B. Young Elementary — relocate students to Runner
  • Lindenwood Elementary — relocate students to Willard
  • Granby Elementary — students northern bound will relocate to Camp Allen and Sewells Point; students southern bound will relocate to Taylor Elementary
  • Berkley Early Child Care — relocate to St. Helena
  • Norview Elementary — relocate to Creek and Sherwood Forest
  • SECEP Facility — program will move to Chesterfield Elementary
  • NTC Facility — program will move to Lake Taylor High

Three rebuilds:

  • Maury High
  • Suburban Park Elementary
  • Jacox Elementary

Five repurposed schools with early childhood care and career technical education:

  • Monroe Elementary — repurpose for Ghent program; kids relocated to Larchmont and Willard
  • Oceanair Elementary — repurpose for early childhood care; relocate kids to Calcott and Bayview
  • St. Helena Elementary — repurpose for early childhood care; relocate kids to South Side STEM Academy
  • Chesterfield Elementary — relocate kids to rebuilt Jacox and Richard Bowling
  • Lake Taylor High — repurpose for comprehensive career technical education program

One renovation:

  • Sewells Point Elementary

The consultant during Tuesday’s retreat mentioned not leaving any large areas in the community without a school.

The school board must have a finalized plan on closures and repurposes — and a timeline — by August 1.

