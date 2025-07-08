Norfolk School Board continues school consolidation discussion

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk's School Board began the second day its retreat with an update to the plan to consolidate a number of schools in the system, either through closure, rebuild, repurpose or renovation.
The list of impacted schools was reported by WTKR News 3 last week, and on Tuesday, a consultant elaborated on the potential closures:
- Ghent School
- Tarrallton Elementary — relocate kids to Little Creek Elementary
- Willoughby Elementary — move program to Oceanair Elementary
- P.B. Young Elementary — relocate students to Runner
- Lindenwood Elementary — relocate students to Willard
- Granby Elementary — students northern bound will relocate to Camp Allen and Sewells Point; students southern bound will relocate to Taylor Elementary
- Berkley Early Child Care — relocate to St. Helena
- Norview Elementary — relocate to Creek and Sherwood Forest
- SECEP Facility — program will move to Chesterfield Elementary
- NTC Facility — program will move to Lake Taylor High
Three rebuilds:
- Maury High
- Suburban Park Elementary
- Jacox Elementary
Five repurposed schools with early childhood care and career technical education:
- Monroe Elementary — repurpose for Ghent program; kids relocated to Larchmont and Willard
- Oceanair Elementary — repurpose for early childhood care; relocate kids to Calcott and Bayview
- St. Helena Elementary — repurpose for early childhood care; relocate kids to South Side STEM Academy
- Chesterfield Elementary — relocate kids to rebuilt Jacox and Richard Bowling
- Lake Taylor High — repurpose for comprehensive career technical education program
One renovation:
- Sewells Point Elementary
The consultant during Tuesday’s retreat mentioned not leaving any large areas in the community without a school.
The school board must have a finalized plan on closures and repurposes — and a timeline — by August 1.
This article was researched, reported, and written by a WTKR News 3 journalist. AI was used to minimize typos and ensure style continuity.