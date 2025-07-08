Norfolk School Board continues school consolidation discussion

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk's School Board began the second day its retreat with an update to the plan to consolidate a number of schools in the system, either through closure, rebuild, repurpose or renovation.

The list of impacted schools was reported by WTKR News 3 last week, and on Tuesday, a consultant elaborated on the potential closures:



Ghent School

Tarrallton Elementary — relocate kids to Little Creek Elementary

Willoughby Elementary — move program to Oceanair Elementary

P.B. Young Elementary — relocate students to Runner

Lindenwood Elementary — relocate students to Willard

Granby Elementary — students northern bound will relocate to Camp Allen and Sewells Point; students southern bound will relocate to Taylor Elementary

Berkley Early Child Care — relocate to St. Helena

Norview Elementary — relocate to Creek and Sherwood Forest

SECEP Facility — program will move to Chesterfield Elementary

NTC Facility — program will move to Lake Taylor High



Three rebuilds:



Maury High

Suburban Park Elementary

Jacox Elementary

Five repurposed schools with early childhood care and career technical education:



Monroe Elementary — repurpose for Ghent program; kids relocated to Larchmont and Willard

Oceanair Elementary — repurpose for early childhood care; relocate kids to Calcott and Bayview

St. Helena Elementary — repurpose for early childhood care; relocate kids to South Side STEM Academy

Chesterfield Elementary — relocate kids to rebuilt Jacox and Richard Bowling

Lake Taylor High — repurpose for comprehensive career technical education program

One renovation:



Sewells Point Elementary

The consultant during Tuesday’s retreat mentioned not leaving any large areas in the community without a school.

The school board must have a finalized plan on closures and repurposes — and a timeline — by August 1.

This article was researched, reported, and written by a WTKR News 3 journalist. AI was used to minimize typos and ensure style continuity.