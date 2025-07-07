Norfolk Botanical Garden workers seek union representation amid workplace concerns

NORFOLK, Va. — Workers at the Norfolk Botanical Garden are pursuing union representation, citing concerns over wages, benefits, and having a greater voice in workplace decisions.

According to a union organizer with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers who spoke with News 3, more than 70 percent of eligible employees signed authorization cards in support of unionization by June 18 — just over a month after organizers began collecting signatures.

The election is scheduled for July 23.

The organizer said employees are pushing for more than just higher wages.

Workers want a formal process for negotiating workplace policies, improved transparency around benefits, and assurances about working conditions.

The union also alleged that the garden has hired an anti-union consultant, contributing to what they describe as an atmosphere of mistrust.

In response, the Norfolk Botanical Garden issued a statement:

“Norfolk Botanical Garden deeply values our employees, who are the heart of our nonprofit organization. We are proud to be recognized as a 2025 Best Place to Work, an honor that reflects our shared commitment to our employees and our mission. Over the past several years, we’ve increased wages to remain competitive for comparable roles in our market, enhanced and expanded comprehensive benefits for all full-time and part-time staff—and, most recently, introduced parental leave for full-time employees. We respect our employees’ right to organize or to refrain from organizing. We remain dedicated to supporting our entire team, cultivating a workplace that reflects our shared vision and values.”

The union has requested voluntary recognition from garden leadership, which had not been granted as of early July.