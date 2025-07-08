'Serious consideration,' NBA referee Tony Brothers teases bid for Norfolk mayor

NORFOLK, Va. — Tony Brothers, a longtime NBA official, might leave the basketball court so he can enter a different type of arena.

On social media, the Norfolk-native discussed his possible plans to run for mayor in 2028.

Brothers has been an NBA referee for over 30 years. He has reffed 1,690 regular-season games and 187 playoff games, including 16 NBA finals games, according to the National Basketball Referees Association.

Brothers' highlighted how his upbringing, education, and professional experience has equipped him with the skills he believes is necessary to serve in public office.

"My roots in Norfolk run deep, and this community has played a significant role in shaping me into the person I am today," Brothers wrote. "My experience as an NBA official for more than three decades has shaped my understanding of leadership, discipline, and fairness—qualities I believe are essential in public service."

Brothers also owns an upscale restaurant, which bears his own name, in downtown Norfolk.

In his social media post, Brothers said he is still committed to reffing for the NBA through the 2027-2028 season.

The mayoral position will be fully up for grabs in 2028, as the incumbent Mayor Kenny Alexander said he will not be seeking re-election last month.

Alexander said that this decision was made because he recently accepted a leadership role at the Virginia Community College System. He confirmed to News 3 that he does plan to finish his current term.

Brothers praised Alexander's work as mayor in his social media post, writing, "we owe Mayor Alexander a considerable debt of gratitude for his leadership of our city. Please join me in thanking him for his dedicated service and leadership. His work has helped shape Norfolk’s growth and stability."

The next mayoral race in the city is years out: Alexander’s current term runs until December 2028, as he just won re-election last November.