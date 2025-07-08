Applications open for participants in Norfolk's 39th Grand Illumination parade

NORFOLK, Va. — It may be July, but the Downtown Norfolk Council is looking ahead into the holidays.

It announced anyone can now apply to participate in the 39th annual Grand Illumination Parade. The parade will take place Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. This year’s event is embracing the theme "Winter's glow".

The early application deadline is Aug. 17, and the final deadline is Sept. 14.

"We are challenging participants to bring their most creative and luminous ideas to life." said Paul Rice, the marketing director for the Downtown Norfolk Council.

Additionally, The council invites community and business organizations to become partners.

The parade is a chance for you to connect with the community and show how your brand is making a positive impact.