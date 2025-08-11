Trial set to begin for man accused of killing son of local community activist

NORFOLK, Va. — The trial for a man accused of killing the son of a well-known Norfolk community activist is scheduled to begin Monday.

Jalen Garces, 28, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ali Muhammad. Muhammad was the son of Bilal Muhammad, an advocate known for his work to prevent gun violence.

Authorities said the shooting happened June 29, 2023, on 1st Bay Street in Norfolk’s Ocean View neighborhood. Ali Muhammad died at the scene.

Garces was arrested a few days later and is also charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Online court records show the trial is expected to last about four days.