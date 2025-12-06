Essential winter safety tips for pet owners

Its starting to get cold outside and pet parents here are a few things you need to keep in mind when it comes to your pet's health and safety.

Experts recommend keeping bathroom breaks to about 10 minutes outside in the cold. If we do have inclement weather like snow, to use salt that is pet-friendly.

Sarah Barker is the medical director at Barker Animal Hospital she urges pet parents to keep your pets hydrated during this season. Also, if you have outside pets, have safe shelter for them as well and for indoor pets, be mindful of them getting too close to space heaters or fireplaces.

"Always think about antifreeze. That's always a common cold weather concern and toxicity that we do see sometimes in pets. Hopefully we've gotten away from some of those sweet tasting ones so that has decreased significantly," Barker said.

If you're thinking about getting paw covers for your fur babies, Barker says it's a good thing to have if you plan on taking them on longer walks.

