Fatehi, Butler hold forum ahead of Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney primary

NORFOLK, Va. — Two candidates seeking the Democratic nomination in the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney race held a political forum on Tuesday.

Incumbent Ramin Fatehi, who has held the office since 2022, and challenger John Butler discussed their differing views on criminal justice at the First United Presbyterian Church.

Butler entered the race in February. He is a Navy veteran, former federal prosecutor, and has previously served as an assistant attorney General under former Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring.

Fatehi, a self-proclaimed progressive prosecutor, emphasized that crime has significantly dropped during his term as commonwealth's attorney. He pointed out that the forum's focus on lesser crimes was indicative of this trend.

"Crime in Norfolk is down. Homicides down 42%. Violent crime down 40%. Property crime down 27% and the jail population half of what it was 10 years ago. This is excellent news for Norfolk." Fatehi said. "It shows that you don't have to choose between public safety and civil rights."

Criminal justice reform is a key aspect of Fatehi's platform, he believes cities can fight crime without mass incarceration.

Our previous reporting shows in 2022, 63 people died in homicides in Norfolk during Fatehi's first year in office. According to the News 3 homicide tracker, 35 people died in homicides within the city last year.

On the other hand, Butler claimed Fatehi's office hasn't done enough to deter crime.

"I want to deliver justice to victims, and I want Norfolk to be a safe home for everybody, regardless of where you live, what your race is, your economic background," Butler said.

Butler's website says he hopes to "depoliticize" the office of the commonwealth's attorney.

During the forum, Butler also denounced Fatehi's recent criticism of a new citywide shoplifting statute.

On May 14, Fatehi wrote a letter outlining his concerns about the new ordinance. In this letter, he also announced that he had taken away the Norfolk City Attorney's Office's authority to prosecute criminal cases in Circuit Court.

Butler has been endorsed by Mayor Kenneth Alexander, Sheriff Joe Baron, and half of the Norfolk City Council.

Fatehi has been endorsed by a handful of former city council members, Congressman Bobby Scott, Virginia House Speaker Don Scott, and former Attorney General Mark Herring.

The primary for this race is June 17. Early voting started on May 2 and runs through June 14.