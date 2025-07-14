456 Fish closes after 20 years of operation in downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — 456 Fish, a seafood bistro in downtown Norfolk, announced they will close their doors.

456 Fish's last day of operation was on Saturday. Those navigating to the restaurant's website will be met with a message explaining the closure.

The seafood bistro first opened on Nov. 23, 2003. The website's statement called the closure "sorrowful" but emphasized that "the experience has provided invaluable insights about resilience, adaptability, and what truly connects with our community."

The website's statement still urged restaurant-goers to dine at 456 Fish's sister restaurants, which includes 219 Bistro, Norfolk Seafood Co., and Leone's.

In the statement, no word was given on future plans for the 456 Fish building, which is located on Granby Street near the Tide Light Rail.