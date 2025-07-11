Sentara Brock Center Center adds 2nd van to its mobile mammography unit

NORFOLK, Va. — As the Sentara Brock Cancer Center celebrates five years of providing cancer care across Hampton Roads' neighborhoods, they're also welcoming a reinforcement that will help them reach more patients.

The Sentara Brock Cancer Center introduced their second 3D mobile mammography van to their fleet on Thursday. This new addition will serve the Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Virginia Beach areas, providing 2,000 mammography screenings to individuals who may not otherwise have access.

The "Mobile Mammo Vans" are part of the center's broader effort, as they currently serve over 900 patients a day. By the end of the year, the center plans to expand their fleet to three mobile units.

Sentara says the vans help them reach people who may not have the time or access to get mammography services.

