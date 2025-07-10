Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Healthy Dude Episode 6: How a Sentara surgeon replaced a patient's severed thumb with his toe

Recently, Dr. Manas Nigam, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon with Sentara Health had a unique challenge. A patient who is a construction worker came to him after his thumb was smashed and severed in a work incident. Nigam presented several options, and the patient decided to allow his second toe on his right foot to be removed to replace the missing thumb. Weeks later, the patient is showing significant progress and is able to move the new thumb to touch his other fingers.
