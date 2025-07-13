Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man dies after shooting in Norfolk's Calvert Square neighborhood

Bagnall Road Norfolk
Danielle Saitta / WTKR News 3
Posted

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning in the Calvert Square neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Bagnall Road around 1:15 a.m. on July 13 after receiving a report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Dion Melton suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Melton was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police have not released any additional details about the case.

