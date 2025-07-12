Remains of former 'Spirit of Norfolk' vessel now an artificial reef in Florida

NORFOLK, Va. — The Spirit of Norfolk now rests beneath the waves off the coast of Florida, transformed into an artificial reef nearly three years after a fire ended its time on the Elizabeth River.

The cruise vessel had been sitting at Colonna’s Shipyard in Norfolk since June 2022, when it caught fire during a lunch cruise with 108 passengers and crew on board. All were safely evacuated. The fire, which started in an operating port generator, took several days to extinguish and caused an estimated $5 million in damage, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The NTSB determined that the blaze likely began when combustible materials stored near the generator’s exhaust pipe ignited. The vessel, built before 1996, was not required to have modern engine-room fire detection or suppression systems.

After the incident, the Spirit of Norfolk remained docked until it was sold for $740,000 along with another vessel, the Skippin Sue. Both were relocated to Florida to become artificial reefs near the Destin-Fort Walton Beach area.

Officials in Okaloosa County say the reef sites will provide new habitats for marine life and serve as attractions for divers and fishermen, contributing to the area’s tourism and marine ecosystems.

In October 2024, City Cruises Norfolk renamed its Spirit of Mount Vernon vessel as the new Spirit of Norfolk. The inaugural cruise honored military appreciation in collaboration with the USO of Hampton Roads, Visit Norfolk, and other partners that support new military families.

City Cruises said the new name pays tribute to Norfolk’s maritime legacy and continues to represent the community it serves.