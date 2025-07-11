Suspect faces second degree murder charge after shooting on Bagnall Road: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — A suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting on Thursday that left a woman dead, Norfolk police said Friday.

Shaiqui McKesson, 23, was arrested and charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm, according to Norfolk police.

Around 2:00 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 900 Block of Bagnall Road. Upon arrival, police say they discovered Erica Wright, 22, seriously injured with gunshot wounds.

Wright died after being transported to the hospital, according to Norfolk police.