Norfolk City Council approves $200M+ plan for new Maury High School

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk City Council has approved a plan to build a brand new Maury High School.

The unanimous decision was reached Tuesday night to allocate more than $200 million for the project.

Councilman Carlos Clanton says the board's approval did not include proposals for a new stadium and athletic facility. That would mean the demolition of the nearby Ghent School. He did say the school board could look at pursue the additions for an additional $11 million.

The school board will decide on giving the final green light on the plan Wednesday night. If approved, the new Maury High School will open in July 2028, in time for the 2028-29 school year.

The new school would be built behind the current Maury High School.