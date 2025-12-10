Vandalism hits Norfolk mosque; neighbors rally as police search for suspect

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police are searching for a man investigators believe vandalized a mosque in the city’s Park Place neighborhood Sunday night, spray-painting crosses across the exterior of the Masjid Ash-Shura building on Colley Avenue.

Officers were called to the mosque around 9:20 p.m. Sunday for a report of damage to the building. When News 3 visited the site Tuesday morning, much of the spray paint had already been power-washed off, but faint outlines of the crosses were still visible. Community members say a group plans to return Wednesday morning to continue repainting and repairing the damage.

Lamont Umar Woltz, a community helper who works closely with local Islamic centers, said seeing crosses painted onto a mosque was painful — but the community's response showed something different.

“I don’t look at it from just an Islamic point of view. I look at it from a faith-based point of view,” Woltz said. “These are places where people come to worship… and it should be a safe place.”

He added that dozens of people came out Monday morning with coffee, donuts, and cleaning supplies. “It was a whole community effort. That’s what it should be about — community helping community.”

Neighbors who live along Colley Avenue say the vandalism rattled what they consider a peaceful stretch of Park Place.

“Pretty upsetting… it makes you feel kind of unsafe,” said Damian Ritter, who lives nearby. “If somebody can be targeted for what they believe, what else can people be targeted for? I just don’t understand it.”

Police released a description of the man they believe is involved. He is described as a middle-aged white man with shaggy hair and a beard, last seen wearing a tan jacket and blue jeans.

Detectives are continuing to review evidence and are working to identify the suspect. The investigation remains active.

Norfolk Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.