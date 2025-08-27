Reported weapon near Maury High remains under investigation: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — A reported weapon sighting near Maury High School on Tuesday led to a brief lockdown and a continued police presence in the area on Wednesday, according to Norfolk police.

Around 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to the 1300 Block of Botetourt Gardens following a report of a person seen with a weapon. Maury High School was put under a brief lockdown as a result, according to Norfolk police.

On Thursday, a police presence was seen near the high school. Norfolk police say they were conducting a follow-up investigation into the matter.