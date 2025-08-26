Norfolk School Board Chair outlines timeline to hire new superintendent

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Public Schools could have a new superintendent by the end of the year.

The search was prompted by the termination of former superintendent Dr. Sharon Byrdsong. Back in June, the Norfolk School Board voted 4-3 to terminate Byrdsong's contract a year early.

School Board Chair Sarah DiCalogero spoke at the Larchmont Civic League meeting Monday night, outlining the next steps in the search process.

The public survey seeking input on the qualities residents want in the district’s next leader closed Sunday, but DiCalogero said board members will continue gathering feedback in the community.

“One of the responses that has come back is we don’t need someone who has come up through the ranks of the public school system… maybe we need to think outside the box,” DiCalogero said.

The job posting is expected to go live around Sept. 8 or Sept. 9. Applications will be reviewed in October, with interviews taking place in late October and November. DiCalogero said the board hopes to make a final decision by early December.

Student enrollment remains one of the major challenges facing the district. Norfolk schools are built to serve about 37,000 students, but only about 26,000 are currently enrolled. DiCalogero said the board plans to present its final consolidation proposal to City Council in mid-September.

One example is Ghent School, which has space for about 500 students but currently serves fewer than 200.

“The school does not have the enrollment to support operating at its current capacity,” DiCalogero said.

A recent proposal would close and demolish Ghent School to make way for the new Maury High School and its football stadium.

Residents can still share input about what they’d like to see in Norfolk’s next superintendent by contacting their school board representative.