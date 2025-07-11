Norfolk shopping center fire devastates local businesses

NORFOLK, Va. — Several businesses in a Norfolk shopping center were forced to close after an early morning fire on Friday.

Pastor Ramirez of D'Estilo Barber Shop expressed his heartbreak upon arriving to find his workplace damaged.

"I feel so sad, you know... We don't really know what happened or if somebody started the fire or something like that," he said. "I made money in this place. I paid the bills. I made money for my family, so that’s the reason I feel so sad right now."

The Norfolk Fire and Rescue Department received a report around 2 a.m. from a concerned citizen who noticed smoke and flames coming from the strip mall.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which is believed to have originated in the attic. Four businesses sustained significant damage.

Yolanda Samiano, owner of Yolly's Sewing and Alterations, shared her shock upon discovering the extent of the damage.

"When we came in this morning at 7 o'clock, it burned. I don’t know what happened," Samiano said.

She mentioned that she usually has a busy clientele, filling her shop with customers regularly.

Despite the devastating loss, both business owners remain hopeful for the future. They are considering the possibility of reopening or relocating.

Fortunately, officials confirmed there were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.