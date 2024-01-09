Hampton Roads 2024 Homicide Tracker

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — News 3 continues to track homicides in Hampton Roads with its interactive map.

This is the first project of its kind to aggregate, track and report homicide deaths throughout the entire Hampton Roads region.

We contacted the seven police departments in Hampton Roads for updates on suspects charged in homicides this year.

In 2023, Hampton Roads saw a total of 194 homicide victims.

News Hampton Roads 2023 Homicide Tracker Brianna Lanham

The News 3 Homicide Tracker is updated weekly.

View details including photos, locations and previous news coverage in this interactive map and in the list below.

If anyone has information on a homicide in any of the seven cities listed below, they are asked to call the Crime Line at 888-562-5887:



Norfolk, Virginia

Portsmouth, Virginia

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Chesapeake, Virginia

Hampton, Virginia

Newport News, Virginia

Suffolk, Virginia

January - 2 killed to date

