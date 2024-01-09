Hampton Roads 2024 Homicide Tracker

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — News 3 continues to track homicides in Hampton Roads with its interactive map.
This is the first project of its kind to aggregate, track and report homicide deaths throughout the entire Hampton Roads region.
We contacted the seven police departments in Hampton Roads for updates on suspects charged in homicides this year.
In 2023, Hampton Roads saw a total of 194 homicide victims.
Hampton Roads 2023 Homicide Tracker
4:16 PM, Jul 27, 2023
The News 3 Homicide Tracker is updated weekly.
View details including photos, locations and previous news coverage in this interactive map and in the list below.
If anyone has information on a homicide in any of the seven cities listed below, they are asked to call the Crime Line at 888-562-5887:
- Norfolk, Virginia
- Portsmouth, Virginia
- Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Chesapeake, Virginia
- Hampton, Virginia
- Newport News, Virginia
- Suffolk, Virginia
January - 2 killed to date
- January 1 - Sherman Lee Perry, 63, was shot and killed on New Year's Day in the 100 block of Pine Street. He died at the scene.
- January 8 - Manuel Osorio, 25, was shot multiple times inside his vehicle in the 700 block of Fairland Avenue. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.